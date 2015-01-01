|
Bulsara VM, Bulsara MK, Codde J, Preen D, Slack-Smith L, O'Donnell M. BMJ Open 2021; 11(5): e040600.
OBJECTIVE: To retrospectively assess a cohort of mothers for characteristics of injuries that they have suffered as a result of family and domestic violence (FDV) and which have required admission to a hospital during both the intrapartum and postpartum periods. DESIGN AND SETTING: Retrospective, whole-population linked data study of FDV in Western Australia using the Western Australia birth registry from 1990 to 2009 and Hospital Morbidity Data System records from 1970 to 2013. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Number of hospitalisations, and mode, location and type of injuries recorded, with particular focus on the head and neck area.
epidemiology; public health; accident & emergency medicine; general medicine (see internal medicine)