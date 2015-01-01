|
Kraus L, Loy JK, Wilms N, Starker A. Bundesgesundheitsblatt Gesundheitsforschung Gesundheitsschutz 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INTRODUCTION: According to Skog's collectivity of drinking cultures theory, changes in alcohol consumption in all groups and strata of the population take place as parallel displacement in the distribution of consumption. The aims of the present paper are (1) to illustrate temporal trends in risky drinking and episodic heavy drinking by age and gender and (2) to examine whether the trends are parallel in all age groups ("collectivity") or diverge between age groups ("polarisation").
Language: de
Trends; Collectivity; Episodic heavy drinking; Polarisation; Risky drinking