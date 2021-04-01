Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Facial burns account for persistent differences in psychosocial functioning in adult burn survivors. Although adolescent burn survivors experience myriad chronic sequelae, little is known about the effect of facial injuries. This study examines differences in long-term outcomes with and without head and neck involvement.



METHODS: Data collected for 392 burn survivors between 14-17.9 years of age from the Burn Model System National Database (2006-2015) were analyzed. Comparisons were made between two groups based on presence of a head and neck burn (H&N) using the following patient reported outcome measures: Satisfaction with Appearance Scale, Satisfaction with Life Scale, Community Integration Questionnaire, and Short Form-12 Health Survey at 6, 12, and 24 months after injury. Regression analyses were used to assess association between outcome measures and H&N group at 12-months.



RESULTS: The H&N group had more extensive burns, had longer hospital stays, were more likely to be burned by fire/flame and were more likely to be Hispanic compared to the non-H&N group. Regression analysis found that H&N burn status was associated with worse SWAP scores. No significant associations were found between H&N burn status and other outcome measures.



CONCLUSIONS: Adolescents with H&N burn status showed significantly worse satisfaction with appearance at 12-months after injury. Future research should examine interventions to help improve body image and coping for adolescent burn survivors with head and neck burns.

