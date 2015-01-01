SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stanfill AG, Wynja K, Cao X, Prescott D, Shore S, Baughman B, Oddo A, Tsao JW. Concussion 2020; 6(1): CNC85.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)

DOI

10.2217/cnc-2020-0019

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Equestrian athletes (horse riders) are at high risk for head injury, including concussions. MATERIALS & METHODS: Adults riders were recruited via social media posting to complete a branching survey collecting data on demographics, riding experience, helmet use, injury history and concussion symptom knowledge.

RESULTS are reported as frequencies and percentages, with associations tested using chi-square with significance level p < 0.05.

RESULTS: Of the 2598 subjects, about 75% reported always wearing a helmet. Of those who did not, the most common reasons were that helmets are unnecessary (57.4%) or do not fit well (48.6%). Many indicated improper storage conditions and/or did not follow manufacturer's replacement recommendations. Most (75.4%) reported a high level of comfort with recognizing concussion signs, with half experiencing a prior head injury.

CONCLUSION: This information suggests opportunities for intervention to improve helmet use through increased fit, while the responses indicate a need for further education on proper helmet use.


Language: en

Keywords

traumatic brain injury; concussion; horse riding

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print