Citation
Stanfill AG, Wynja K, Cao X, Prescott D, Shore S, Baughman B, Oddo A, Tsao JW. Concussion 2020; 6(1): CNC85.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Equestrian athletes (horse riders) are at high risk for head injury, including concussions. MATERIALS & METHODS: Adults riders were recruited via social media posting to complete a branching survey collecting data on demographics, riding experience, helmet use, injury history and concussion symptom knowledge.
Language: en
Keywords
traumatic brain injury; concussion; horse riding