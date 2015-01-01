Abstract

Forgiveness has been found one substantial element in the recovery for women survivors from intimate partner violence following the termination of the abusive relationship. To further investigate the details of forgiveness in this specific context, the present study explored the process of forgiveness using grounded theory. In-depth and semi-structured interviews were conducted with 25 Chinese women survivors of IPV. The findings suggest that forgiveness is a strength-based process including empowerment, transformation, and integration phases. In the empowerment phase, survivors obtain strength at the intrapersonal, behavioural, and interpersonal levels. In the transformation phase, survivors complete cognitive transformation for their IPV experiences and emotional transformation towards former partners. In the integration phase, survivors-now freed from the past-reflect upon and apply the changes they have undergone. Two trajectories in the process were found. One trajectory is going through stages sequentially and the other trajectory is experiencing back and forth between empowerment and transformation stages before moving into the integration stage. The study's findings broaden our knowledge of the strength-based forgiveness process that women survivors of IPV undergo during recovery. Practitioners and policymakers could develop programmes and policies that support forgiveness by holistically facilitating their recovery and empowerment like assistance in dealing with life difficulties and promoting their reconnection with social networks. To improve the transferability and validity of the findings, the forgiveness of survivors of IPV could be explored in a diverse sample (e.g., survivors with low educational background or live in the rural area).

Language: en