Abstract

This paper explores two methodologies for drowsiness detection using EEG signals in a sustained-attention driving task considering pre-event time windows, and focusing on cross-subject zero calibration. Driving accidents are a major cause of injuries and deaths on the road. A considerable portion of those are due to fatigue and drowsiness. Advanced driver assistance systems that could detect mental states which are associated with hazardous situations, such as drowsiness, are of critical importance. EEG signals are used widely for brain-computer interfaces, as well as mental state recognition. However, these systems are still difficult to design due to very low signal-to-noise ratios and cross-subject disparities, requiring individual calibration cycles. To tackle this research domain, here, we explore drowsiness detection based on EEG signals' spatiotemporal image encoding representations in the form of either recurrence plots or gramian angular fields for deep convolutional neural network (CNN) classification.



RESULTS comparing both techniques using a public dataset of 27 subjects show a superior balanced accuracy of up to 75.87% for leave-one-out cross-validation, using both techniques, against works in the literature, demonstrating the possibility to pursue cross-subject zero calibration design.

