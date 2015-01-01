Abstract

Snake envenomation have been treated by ASVS, with many limitations/side effects[1] but from ancient time herbs and herbal compounds were in use against snake bite. Herbs/herbal compounds may overcome the drawbacks of ASVS.[2] 2-Hydroxy-4-methoxy benzoic acid (HMBA), from Indian sarsaparilla had effective neutralization potential against Russell's viper venom.[2] HMBA conjugated with nano-sized gold particle enhanced efficacy against Russell's viper venom.[3],[4] Naja kaouthia (cobra) found in south-east Asian countries, including India, causing fatal bites.[5] This study was an attempt to establish experimental neutralization potential of a herbal-nano compound (Gold nanoparticle [GNP]-HMBA) against Naja kaouthia venom (NKV).



GNP was conjugated with HMBA as reported earlier.[4] NKV was purchased and processed.[5] Albino Swiss male mice of 18-22 g were used as per the guidelines of IAEC and grouped (n = 6): (1) control, (2) NKV treated, (3) NKV + HMBA treated, (4) NKV + GNP-HMBA treated, and (5) NKV + GNP treated. The minimum lethal dose (MLD) amount of NKV was incubated with HMBA/GNP-HMBA/GNP stored at 37°C and injected (intravenous [iv]) and efficacy of NKV neutralization was evaluated up to 24 h. Group 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 animal's paw were injected (subplanter) with 0.9% saline, NKV, NKV + HMBA, NKV + GNP-HMBA and NKV + GNP, respectively, and the paw diameters were measured at 0 and 8 h for the minimum edema dose (MED) of NKV, i.e., 2 µg. For NKV induced oxidative toxicities and inflammatory changes, Group 2, 3, 4, and 5 animals were injected with 5 µg NKV (s. c.), after 1 h followed by injections (IV) of 0.9% saline (100 µl), HMBA (100 µl), GNP-HMBA (200 µl) and GNP (100 µl), respectively, and observed till 24 h and sacrificed for blood collection, serum preparation. The degree of neutralization of NKV Phospholipase was determined by mixing the venom (1-5 units) with HMBA/GNP-HMBA/GNP (37°C/15 min) and evaluating the PLA2 activity. NKV-induced plasma recalcification neutralizing potential of HMBA/GNP-HMBA/GNP and hemolytic activity of NKV was tested by standard protocol. The significant differences between data (mean ± standard error of mean) were measured using one-way ANOVA at P < 0.05.



MLD of NKV in IV route was 5 µg. GNP and HMBA offered no protection against 1 MLD dose but GNP-HMBA showed protection against 1 MLD dose...

Language: en