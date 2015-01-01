Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim was to explore firefighter's experiences during their recovery from injury. Focused specifically on exploring perceived psychosocial barriers and facilitators firefighters faced during recovery and return to work.



METHODS: Semi-structured interviews were used to provide an in-depth understanding of the firefighter's experiences. The semi-structured interviews were informed by a topic guide. The topic guide focused on five main themes, (1) overall experience of returning to operational duties following an injury, (2) perceived barriers experienced during their return to work, (3) perceived facilitators experienced during their return to work, (4) confidence in participating in physical activity following injury and (5) where they felt areas of improvement could be made with the return to work process. Thematic analysis of the data collected was undertaken using The Framework Method.



RESULTS: Two main themes were sought after transcription: barriers and facilitators. From these, nine subthemes were identified (1) communication, (2) confidence in physical activity participation, (3) modified duties, (4) physiotherapy, (5) return to operational duties, (6) support, (7) inconsistency, (8) use of station gyms, (9) detachment from the watch.



CONCLUSIONS: Consideration should be made for the consistency of procedures followed during an individual's return to work following an injury. Further research is needed to understand if the themes identified in this study are the same for other fire services. Further research is also needed to understand how the findings may be best implemented within the fire service.

Language: en