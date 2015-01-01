Abstract

This exploratory study assessed the association between agency and life satisfaction, as well as the potential for life satisfaction, in its turn, to alleviate trauma symptoms and reduce negative emotion in a group of children exposed to war and military violence in Palestine. Two hundred and fifty Palestinian children, who had been recruited at primary schools in urban and rural areas, and refugee camps, completed the Multilevel Student's Life Satisfaction Scale, Children's Hope Scale (CHS), Children's Impact of Event Scale (CRIES) and Positive and Negative Affect Scales. We performed structural equation modelling to evaluate the effects of agency on negative emotions and trauma symptoms via life satisfaction. The participants appeared to play an agentic role in mobilizing their own life satisfaction, and the more satisfied they were with their lives, the less they suffered from trauma symptoms. In terms of clinical practice, we advocate more active and participatory approaches to fostering children's agency, a complex construct in need of further investigation via mixed-method quanti-qualitative and ethnographic studies.

