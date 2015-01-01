Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) frequently leads to housing instability and homelessness among survivors. While the client populations of many housing support programs are likely to include IPV survivors who have unique safety needs, the organizational readiness of these housing providers to identify and support IPV survivors is not clear. This study assessed organizational readiness for IPV response among Rapid Re-Housing (RRH) and Transitional Housing (TH) providers in Maryland, whose client populations include women (n = 32). We adapted the Physician Readiness to Manage Intimate Partner Violence Survey (PREMIS) to create the Housing provider Readiness to Manage IPV Survey (H-REMIS), inclusive of IPV-related perceptions, policies, staff training and capability, and resources. The 12-point H-REMIS demonstrated acceptable internal consistency reliability (Cronbach's α = 0.748). Descriptive and comparative analyses domains by IPV-specific (n = 4) and general (n = 28) housing providers assessed readiness and identified areas for improvement. IPV-specific providers had higher mean organizational readiness for IPV response scores relative to non-IPV specific providers (11.3 and 7.5, respectively). High readiness areas included perceiving the importance of IPV and staff having adequate time, space, and comfort level to address IPV. Areas of low readiness included development and use of IPV response policies as well as staff training on IPV. This assessment documents concerning gaps in organizational readiness for IPV response among supportive housing providers, and pinpoints areas where training and capacity building can be most valuable. The process of improving readiness in the supportive housing sector must involve capacity building and a systems-level approach in order to ensure that all supportive housing providers are prepared to meet the needs of IPV survivors among their client population.

