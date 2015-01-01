Abstract

Since 2011, Nagasaki University (Nagasaki, Japan) has been assisting the reconstruction efforts of Kawauchi Village (Fukushima Prefecture), which was the first village to decide to return to their home town after the evacuation due to the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station. In April 2013, Nagasaki University and the Kawauchi Government Office concluded an agreement concerning comprehensive cooperation toward the reconstruction of the village. Furthermore, we began comprehensive support for the residents of Tomioka who returned to their hometown in 2017, and of Ohkuma town in 2020. On the basis of the experiences in Kawauchi, Tomioka and Ohkuma, it is clear that the cooperation of residents, local authorities and specialists is essential for the recovery of areas affected by the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station. Accumulated experiences and practices should be carefully evaluated and recorded to prepare for unexpected nuclear disasters in the future.

