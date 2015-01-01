|
Herrman H, Kieling C. Med. J. Aust. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
The short and longer term adverse effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‐19) pandemic and its economic consequences on the mental health of individuals and communities are under intense scrutiny. Governments and scientists are anxious about the adequacy of mental health services and the possibility of increased suicide rates.
Language: en
Suicide; Violence; Disasters; Longitudinal studies; COVID-19; Anxiety disorders; Depressive disorders; Mental disorders; Mental health policy