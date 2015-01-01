Abstract

AIM: To enable early identification of university students at high risk for suicide, we examined personality as a predictive factor for major depressive episodes and suicide-related ideation.



METHODS: From 2011 to 2013, we administered the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) and the Temperament and Character Inventory (TCI) to 1,997 university students at enrollment (T1). We previously conducted a study using the same data set; this is a re-analysis of the dataset. To prevent contamination of data, participants diagnosed with a depressive episode were excluded at T1. Three years after enrollment (T2), we re-administered the PHQ-9 to the same students. We statistically compared TCI scores at T1 among depressive episode groups and suicide-related ideation groups. Two-way ANOVA and Cochran-Armitage trend tests were used to analyze the relationships between personality traits, depressive episodes, and suicide-related ideation.



RESULTS: The PHQ-9 summary scores at baseline (T1) were 3.0 (±2.7), with female students scoring 4.6 (±2.9) and male students 2.9 (±2.6, p = 0.025). The major depressive episode group at T2 had lower self-directedness (SD) scores at T1 than the non-depressive episode control group. The suicide-related ideation (SI) group at T2 also had higher harm avoidance (HA), lower SD, and lower cooperativeness (C) scores than the non-SI group at T1. The Cochran-Armitage trend tests revealed significant associations between character configurations composed of SD and C, and both depressive episodes at T2 and SI at T2.



CONCLUSION: The temperament feature of high HA at baseline and character configurations of low SD and low C at baseline are the most contributory predictors for the novel development of depressive episodes and SI among Japanese university students.

Language: en