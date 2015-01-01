Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Alcohol-impairment of drivers has significant influence on road traffic safety; however, no experimental research has been conducted on the lateral driving control of Indian drivers. Therefore, the present study investigates the effects of different Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels (0%, 0.03%, 0.05% and 0.08%) and driver attributes on the lane positioning and steering control of Indian drivers.



METHOD: A driving simulator experiment was designed where 82 adult licensed drivers (62 males, 20 females) completed driving on the simulated urban arterial road environment under the influence of varying BACs. Lateral driving performance measures associated with lane positioning (lane position variability) and steering control of drivers (steering angle variability and steering reversal rates (SRR)) were analyzed.



RESULTS: The findings reported that lane position variability was significantly influenced only at 0.08% BAC (5.8% increment); no significant influence was observed at 0.03% and 0.05% BACs. Compared to 0% BAC, steering angle variability increased by 0.105 degrees or 15.7%, 0.142 degrees or 21.4%, and 0.176 degrees or 25.7% at 0.03%, 0.05% and 0.08% BACs respectively. No significant differences were observed between the sober-state driving and alcohol-impaired driving at 1(ο) and 5(ο) SRR. However, 10(ο) SRR was found to be higher by 36%, 65% and 92% at 0.03%, 0.05% and 0.08% BACs compared to 0% BAC. Among the driver attributes, male drivers displayed higher impairment in lane positioning behavior as compared to female drivers. One-year increase in drivers' age reduced the lane position variability by 0.6%. Drivers who performed regular physical exercise were found to have better lateral control on the vehicle, as observed in their steering angle variability. Prior crash history had negative association with the steering reversal rates, indicating that drivers who have previous experience of crash involvement show better steering control than the drivers without any crash experience.



CONCLUSION: In conclusion, the outcomes of this study provide novel insights into the alcohol-impaired lateral vehicle control of Indian drivers which can assist in policy interventions aiming to reduce crashes with alcohol as a major crash causation factor.

