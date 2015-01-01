|
Citation
|
Rojas-Novoa S. Rev. Latinoam. Cienc. Soc. Niñez Juv. 2021; 19(2): 1-24.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Protección de la infancia y saberes expertos: un archivo interamericano como campo etnográfico
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Center for Advanced Studies in Childhood and Youth; CINDE and the University of Manizales (Colombia))
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The objective of this article is to know and understand the processes of construction of the specialized field of knowledge and intervention that constituted the protection of childhood in America throughout the 20th century. The analysis is based on an ethnographic work in the archive of the Inter-American Institute for Boys, Girls and Adolescents, specifically on a documentary systematization from which it is possible to explore different versions of the preventive model that expanded in the region, and on the which the "authorized voices" were erected to define certain childhoods as exemplars. The working hypothesis is that the ideas of progress and development that gravitated on the projects of society in that period had a specific impact on the construction and legitimation of such definitions.
Language: es