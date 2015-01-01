Abstract

The objective of this article is to know and understand the processes of construction of the specialized field of knowledge and intervention that constituted the protection of childhood in America throughout the 20th century. The analysis is based on an ethnographic work in the archive of the Inter-American Institute for Boys, Girls and Adolescents, specifically on a documentary systematization from which it is possible to explore different versions of the preventive model that expanded in the region, and on the which the "authorized voices" were erected to define certain childhoods as exemplars. The working hypothesis is that the ideas of progress and development that gravitated on the projects of society in that period had a specific impact on the construction and legitimation of such definitions.



Keywords: Childhood, expert, ethnography, archives, international organization, America.



El objetivo de este artículo es conocer y comprender los procesos de construcción del campo especializado de saberes e intervención que constituyó la protección de la infancia en América a lo largo del siglo XX. El análisis se basa en un trabajo etnográfico en el archivo del Instituto Interamericano del Niño, la Niña y Adolescentes, concretamente en una sistematización documental a partir de la cual es posible explorar diversas versiones del modelo preventivo que se expandió en la región, y sobre el cual se erigieron las "voces autorizadas" para definir a determinadas infancias como modélicas. La hipótesis de trabajo es que los idearios de progreso y desarrollo que gravitaron sobre los proyectos de sociedad en ese periodo tuvieron un impacto específico en la construcción y legitimación de tales definiciones.



Palabras clave: Infancia, experto, etnografía, archivos, organismo internacional, América.

Language: es