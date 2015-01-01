|
Caracterización de las víctimas y de la violencia sexual cometida por adolescentes
Sexual violence is a multifaceted public health problem, increasingly committed by adolescents. This article analyzes the main characteristics of the victims and the context of sexual violence practiced by adolescents in a region of Brazil. For this, a documentary investigation was carried out in 254 judicial proceedings, in which 291 victims were identified. Using descriptive statistics, it was identified that the victims were predominantly women, ages 10-14, living with the offender, whose crime occurred especially in the home of the adolescent or victim. Knowledge of these characteristics contributes to the planning of preventive interventions. The performance of various public policies and the participation of families are essential for interventions and treatment of victims.
