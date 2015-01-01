Abstract

Sexual violence is a multifaceted public health problem, increasingly committed by adolescents. This article analyzes the main characteristics of the victims and the context of sexual violence practiced by adolescents in a region of Brazil. For this, a documentary investigation was carried out in 254 judicial proceedings, in which 291 victims were identified. Using descriptive statistics, it was identified that the victims were predominantly women, ages 10-14, living with the offender, whose crime occurred especially in the home of the adolescent or victim. Knowledge of these characteristics contributes to the planning of preventive interventions. The performance of various public policies and the participation of families are essential for interventions and treatment of victims.



La violencia sexual es un problema multifacético de salud pública, cada vez más cometido por adolescentes. Este artículo analiza las principales características de las víctimas y el contexto de violencia sexual practicada por adolescentes en una región de Brasil. Para esto, se realizó una investigación documental en 254 procedimientos judiciales, en los que se identificaron 291 víctimas. Utilizando estadísticas descriptivas, se identificó que las víctimas eran predominantemente

mujeres, de edades entre los 10 y 14 años, que viven con el ofensor, cuyo delito ocurrió especialmente en el hogar del adolescente o la víctima. El conocimiento de tales características contribuye a la planificación de intervenciones preventivas. El desempeño de diversas políticas públicas y la participación de las familias son primordiales para las intervenciones y el tratamiento de las víctimas.





Palabras clave: Adolescente, violencia sexual, familia.

