Citation
Noack CD, Trujillo M. Rev. Latinoam. Cienc. Soc. Niñez Juv. 2021; 19(2): 1-24.
Vernacular Title
Educación superior chilena y violencia de género: demandas desde los feminismos universitarios
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Center for Advanced Studies in Childhood and Youth; CINDE and the University of Manizales (Colombia))
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
An investigation is presented on the 2018 cycle of university feminist mobilizations, in which young Chilean students denounced violence and harassment in higher education institutions; making visible that violence against women has been normalized and made invisible, therefore, it is rooted in a sexist culture. Thus, a double objective is proposed: on the one hand, to identify which manifestations of gender violence were the main catalysts of said mobilizations; and, on the other, to determine how such violence is expressed in university contexts from the voice of its protagonists.
Language: es