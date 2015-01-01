Abstract

An investigation is presented on the 2018 cycle of university feminist mobilizations, in which young Chilean students denounced violence and harassment in higher education institutions; making visible that violence against women has been normalized and made invisible, therefore, it is rooted in a sexist culture. Thus, a double objective is proposed: on the one hand, to identify which manifestations of gender violence were the main catalysts of said mobilizations; and, on the other, to determine how such violence is expressed in university contexts from the voice of its protagonists.



Se presenta una investigación sobre el ciclo de movilizaciones feministas universitarias de 2018, en la cual jóvenes estudiantes chilenas denunciaron violencia y acoso en instituciones de educación superior; visibilizando que la violencia contra las mujeres ha sido normalizada e invisibilizada, pues, se encuentra arraigada en una cultura sexista. Así, se propone un objetivo doble: por un lado, identificar cuáles manifestaciones de la violencia de género fueron las principales catalizadoras de dichas movilizaciones; y, por otro, determinar cómo tales violencias se expresan en los contextos universitarios desde la voz de sus protagonistas. Este movimiento introdujo críticas profundas a la concepción de educación superior y acabó por revelarla como un campo de continua disputa política articulada con la genealogía del movimiento estudiantil chileno y con el resurgimiento de feminismos jóvenes en Latinoamérica.



Palabras clave: Activismos feministas, estudios de género, mujeres jóvenes, feminismos, violencia de género, universidad.

