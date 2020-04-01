Abstract

The aim of this paper is to perform a literature review on the prevention of drug-facilitated sexual assault. A comprehensive literature search was performed in PubMed, including articles containing relevant information on this type of crime and prevention measures. The results obtained show that these crimes are committed mainly in nightlife situations and during weekends; the authors agree that the enabling risk factor is alcohol consumption. On the other hand, there is limited literature on prevention measures, methods and strategies, which are also ineffective in view of the increase in these kind of crimes in recent years. The design of cross-sectional and multidisciplinary strategy campaigns to prevent sexual assaults by chemical submission is considered essential and urgent, and it is suggested that these should be forensic-led.





El objetivo de este trabajo es realizar una revisión bibliográfica de la literatura sobre la prevención de los delitos sexuales mediante sumisión química. Se llevó a cabo una búsqueda en PubMed y se incluyeron aquellos artículos que contenían información relevante sobre esta tipología delictiva y las medidas de prevención. De los resultados obtenidos se desprende que estos delitos se cometen principalmente en situaciones de ocio nocturno y durante los fines de semana, coincidiendo los autores en que el factor de riesgo habilitante es el consumo de alcohol. Por otro lado, existe escasa bibliografía sobre medidas, métodos y estrategias de prevención, siendo, además, ineficaces en atención al incremento de su frecuencia en los últimos años. Se estima indispensable y apremiante el diseño de campañas de prevención de los delitos sexuales mediante sumisión química de carácter transversal y estrategia multidisciplinar, recomendándose un liderazgo por parte del ámbito forense.

Language: en