Abstract

OBJECTIVE

To analyse the relationship between the characteristics of the victim, the aggressor and sexual abuse in children and adolescents with the disclosure process; as well as with the chronicity of the event in the Division of the Institute of Legal Medicine of the Junín region-Perú.



Materials and methods

As a general method of research, the scientific method was applied, carrying out a quantitative study, with a cross-sectional design. All forensic psychological evaluations from January to December of 2017 were analysed, of which only those that fulfilled the selection criteria were selected, leaving a total of 97 cases.



Results

Data from 97 psychological examinations of minors who were victims of sexual abuse were obstructed. Of the victims, 89.7% were female, 99% of the aggressors were male, 47% of the cases of sexual abuse occurred within the family home setting and 5% of victims became pregnant. The highest frequency of recurrent events was when the mother was not living at home (aPR: 1.44; 95%CI: 1.34−1.56; P < .001), living outside the city (aPR: 1, 27; 95%CI: 1.11−1.45; P = .001), late disclosure of abuse (aPR: 2.94; 95%CI: 1.79−4.84; P < .001), and among those who unintentionally revealed the event (aPR: 1.37; 95%CI: 1.06−1.78; P = .001); in contrast, extra-family offenders were less frequent among those with multiple events (aPR:.63, 95%CI:.44−.91, P = .014), adjusted for sex and age.



Conclusions

The factors associated with recurrent sexual abuse were the victim's relationship with the mother, place of birth of the victim, disclosure latency, circumstance of the disclosure and type of link between victim and aggressor.







Objetivo

Analizar la relación que existe entre las características de la víctima, del agresor y del abuso sexual en niñas, niños y adolescentes con el proceso de revelación; así como, con la cronicidad del evento en la División del Instituto de Medicina Legal de la Región Junín-Perú.



Materiales y métodos

Diseño transversal analítico. Se analizaron todas las evaluaciones psicológicas forenses desarrolladas de enero a diciembre del año 2017, de las cuales se seleccionaron sólo aquellas que cumplían con los criterios de selección, quedando un total de 97 casos.



Resultados

El 90% de las víctimas fueron de sexo femenino, el 99% de los agresores fueron de sexo masculino, 47% de los casos de abuso sexual ocurrieron en un ambiente intradomiciliario familiar y el 5% de las víctimas quedó embarazada. La mayor frecuencia de eventos recurrentes fueron al no tener a la madre viviendo en casa (RPa: 1,44; IC95%: 1,34-1,56; P < 0,001), vivir fuera de la ciudad (RPa: 1,27; IC95%: 1,11-1,45; P = 0,001), el revelar tardíamente el abuso (RPa: 2,94; IC95%: 1,79-4,84; P < 0,001), y entre los que revelaron de manera no intencional (RPa: 1,37; IC95%: 1,06-1,78; P = 0,001); en cambio, los agresores extra familiares fueron menos frecuentes entre los que tuvieron múltiples eventos (RPa: 0,63; IC95%: 0,44-0,91; P = 0,014), ajustados por el sexo y la edad.



Conclusiones

Los factores asociados al abuso sexual recurrente fueron: relación de la víctima con la madre, lugar de procedencia de la víctima, latencia de revelación, circunstancia de la revelación y tipo de vínculo de la víctima con el agresor.

Language: en