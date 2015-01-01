Abstract

This study used time series analysis to identify statistically significant changes to Houston daily reported crime totals during Hurricane Harvey. The results indicate that burglaries increased by 287%, which likely reflects instances of looting. Additionally, thefts decreased by 54%, robberies decreased by 48%, and auto thefts decreased by 32%. Routine Activities Theory appears to explain the changes to crime totals and this study reinforces the importance of security personnel and systems as key forms of capable guardianship during disasters. Security managers might apply these findings and prepare for the potential for increased burglaries or looting as a reality of disasters.

