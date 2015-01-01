SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Augusto D. J. Appl. Secur. Res. 2021; 16(1): 1-18.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/19361610.2020.1857170

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study used time series analysis to identify statistically significant changes to Houston daily reported crime totals during Hurricane Harvey. The results indicate that burglaries increased by 287%, which likely reflects instances of looting. Additionally, thefts decreased by 54%, robberies decreased by 48%, and auto thefts decreased by 32%. Routine Activities Theory appears to explain the changes to crime totals and this study reinforces the importance of security personnel and systems as key forms of capable guardianship during disasters. Security managers might apply these findings and prepare for the potential for increased burglaries or looting as a reality of disasters.


Language: en

Keywords

change-point analysis; Disaster crime; Hurricane Harvey; routine activities theory

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print