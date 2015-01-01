Abstract

Aim This study aimed to: (a) examine whether treatment-seeking young adults with social anxiety disorder (SAD) demonstrate similar degrees of distress, quality of life (QoL) and disability to those with other mental disorders; and (b) investigate the impact of comorbidity, specific comorbid conditions and antidepressants use on distress, QoL and disability in treatment-seeking young adults with SAD.



METHODS A cohort of treatment-seeking young adults (aged 16-45) diagnosed with SAD (N = 298) or other mental health disorders (N = 842; including depression, N = 349; bipolar, N = 141; psychosis, N = 173) completed self-report assessments of distress, QoL and disability.



RESULTS Young adults with SAD showed distress and disability of similar degree to those with most other mental disorders. Specifically, young adults with SAD reported significantly lower QoL than those with major depressive disorder or obsessive-compulsive disorder. Furthermore, young adults with SAD had the most difficulties in getting along with others and the second highest level of distress in comparison to other psychiatric groups. In comparison to antidepressants use, the presence of comorbidity showed a substantial negative influence on these health outcomes, particularly when presenting with comorbid depression or obsessive-compulsive disorder.



CONCLUSIONS Findings highlight significant impairments in young adults seeking treatment for SAD and the important moderating influence of comorbidity. This emphasizes the urgent need for effective management and treatment for its presentation and comorbidities in mental health services targeting young adults.

Language: en