Abstract

Aims To collate existing literature for busy practicing psychiatrists about the medical work-up for first-episode psychosis (FEP). Therefore, (a) to review current guidelines for the medical work-up of first episode psychosis. (b) To examine whether any specific recommendations for Indigenous Australians exist. (c) To produce an easy reference table of evidence based investigations.



METHOD A multi-part narrative review process was undertaken. Step 1 "Source identification and summary": identified key existing national and international guidelines and expert opinions related to the medical work-up of FEP and summarised these suggestions. Step 2 "Exploration of each investigation": examined each of the identified investigations for its importance. Step 3 "Relevance to Indigenous Australians": reviewed any particular relevance to the Indigenous Australian population. Step 4 "Clinician guide": involved presenting recommended investigations in a simple table.



RESULTS Multiple guidelines were identified. There was clear consensus for many aspects. However, there were also differences in the approach for some investigations. Clinical reasoning for the proposed investigations was commonly absent. There were limited specific recommendations for Indigenous Australians. Evidence and importance was explored for each investigation and auseful table for the practicing psychiatrist was constructed. Investigations were stratified into those considered to be "universal," "low yield," or "unecessary." Conclusion A narrative review of multiple guidelines relating to the medical work-up of FEP identified many similarities and some differences to their approach. Little additional information exists for the Indigenous Australian context. A clinician friendly worksheet for everyday use may be helpful to busy clinicians.

Language: en