Abstract

Discrimination can closely follow disclosure of neurodivergence in the workplace. This traditional review of the literature therefore aims to (a) critically explore factors that facilitate and inhibit mental discrimination in workplace environments, and (b) produce an evidence-based, anti-discrimination guide supporting neurodivergent employees. Applying content analysis to 64 scholarly articles retrieved from Scopus, ProQuest Central and PsycINFO (via OvidSP) databases, this traditional review offers three main messages which should be of value to HR policymakers and practitioners. First, the spirit of diversity and inclusion needs to be practically applied in recruitment processes so that neurodivergent applicants are not exposed to discrimination. Second, employees or prospective employees should not feel that they will be punished for disclosing their neurodivergence. Finally, sanist workplaces that refuse to be inclusive and accommodating of neurodivergent persons might experience lost productivity as a result.

