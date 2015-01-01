Abstract

In this organized session, four presentations were provided by the member of S-17, which was managed by the Environment Research and Technology Development Fund, ERCA. The first half of the presentation was relevant to the overall research framework and its key issue for the identification of unknown released chemicals. The second half of the presentation discussed case studies, including issues on the selection procedure for representative scenarios and substances; the evaluation of measures against risk, recovery, and resilient phases after a disaster; and comparative analysis among local government capacities. Here, we explored the risk assessment technologies related to the measurement, analysis, and evaluation of numerous data. We focused on the developmental application and also discussed the necessity and importance of devising various scenarios and formulating a detailed design of case studies for each disaster for social implementation.

Language: en