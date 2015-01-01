|
Mayastinasari V, Lufpi B. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2021; 3(2): 83-91.
Rancangan Pengembangan Program Milenial Road Safety Festival di Polda Sulawesi Utara
(Copyright © 2021, Traffic Accident Research Center, Indonesia Traffic Police Corps and University of Jember)
One of the current programs to realize security, safety, order, and smooth traffic is the Millennial Road Safety Festival (MRSF). The focuses of problems in this research are respondents' views on "Police Goes to School (PGTS) and the proposal of the development design of MRSF. The outputs are the realization of security, safety, order, smooth traffic, and performance of police institutions. The approach used a mixed-method with survey and questionnaire distribution, interview, and document study. The respondents were junior and senior high school students who had never and ever participated in PGTS. The informants were the Principal, Teachers, the administration staff, chief of Departmental Police, deputy chief of Departmental Police, and chief of Traffic Unit, and the traffic unit personnel. The development of MRSF is integrated through four methods: management of road safety knowledge, empowering personnel in traffic functions and millennial communities, the synergy between duty bearers with road safety, and control of the program.
