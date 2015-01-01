|
Rancangan Pengembangan Program Milenial Road Safety Festival di Polda Sulawesi Utara
Millennial Road Safety Festival (MRSF) was the one of social campaign Korlantas Polri to give information about safety riding in 2019 in 34 provinces in Indonesia. This research would measure the impact of MRSF on changing drive teenager's behavior in safety riding. Theoretical studies of this research use Cultivation theory from George Gerbner, Uses, and Gratifications theory from Palmgreen dan Rosengreen, and Reaction and Action from Lee for psychology in behavior. Research methodology uses quantitative data analysis for 254 respondents from Polda Metro Jaya 31 respondents, Polda Bali 30 respondents, Polda Jawa Barat 51 respondents, Polda Sulawesi Selatan 41 respondents, Polda Jawa Timur 30 respondents. Finding research talk there were impact MRSF to changing drive teenager's behavior safety reading. The most substantial factor MRSF program for planning media management is the weakness factor for communicator int's mean anchors of MRSF program television.
