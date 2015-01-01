|
Citation
Purnomo RY, Tjahjono T, Siregar AA. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2021; 3(2): 101-111.
Vernacular Title
Analisis Kecelakaan Menonjol di Jalan Tol dan Rekomendasi Penanganan Yang Tepat (Studi Kasus: Tol Cipularang KM 91)
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Traffic Accident Research Center, Indonesia Traffic Police Corps and University of Jember)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Traffic accidents often occurred at toll roads in Indonesia. The free-flow speed and good road conditions indirectly encourage the driver to drive a vehicle at high speed. However, the driver's inability to control the vehicle at high speed can actually increase the probability of a traffic accident. One of the toll roads that are prone to accidents is the Cipularang Toll Road. At the end of 2019, there was a high-fatality crash at KM 91 of the toll road. Moreover, this road section is one of the black spots of the Cipularang Toll Road. Road geometric factors and vehicle conditions are the main factors for accidents. The high number of light and heavy vehicles also increases the chance of accidents given the difference in speed and size between the two types of vehicles. Some recommendations that can be implemented to reduce accidents include the application of incident management tools, installation of chevron markers, and construction of escape ramps.
Language: en