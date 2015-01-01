|
Citation
Sulistyono S, Kriswardhana W, Hayati NN. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2021; 3(2): 112-120.
Vernacular Title
Kajian Fatalitas Korban Kecelakaan Lalu Lintas KM Sby 106+200 (Jalan Pantura Probolinggo - Situbondo) Dalam Upaya Untuk Menurunkan Resiko Tingkat Kecelakaan Lalu Lintas
Copyright
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
An accident occurred between a bus and a truck on Jalan Pantura Probolinggo-Situbondo. As a result, a fatal accident occurred, ten people died instantly at the scene, and nine others suffered minor injuries. Therefore, the cause of the accident has to be revealed. This research will discuss the main causes that occur prominently. The results showed that some of the factors that became prominent hazards were truck dimensions, bus speed, geometric conditions and road equipment, as well as human factors and driving time. ROH dimensions, rear axle shift and trontoon body dimensions on the truck violate PP No. 55 of 2012 concerning vehicles Article 54. This is exacerbated by the fact that the truckload is 25 tonnes (exceeding the load limit of 18 tonnes). Field investigations show that the bus's last gear transmission is in 6th gear, indicating a high speed in the range 80 s.d. 100 km/hour. In terms of bus condition, the bus body is reconditioned with an iron plate that has undergone corrosion. The road's cross-section (superelevation) condition, which is only 3%, is one of the hazards. The results show that the total time for the bus driver to be was 8 hours. However, there are conditions where the rest time every 4 hours of travel is not fulfilled. Recommendations that can be given are in the form of geometric road improvements and road equipment.
Language: en