Abstract

An accident occurred between a bus and a truck on Jalan Pantura Probolinggo-Situbondo. As a result, a fatal accident occurred, ten people died instantly at the scene, and nine others suffered minor injuries. Therefore, the cause of the accident has to be revealed. This research will discuss the main causes that occur prominently. The results showed that some of the factors that became prominent hazards were truck dimensions, bus speed, geometric conditions and road equipment, as well as human factors and driving time. ROH dimensions, rear axle shift and trontoon body dimensions on the truck violate PP No. 55 of 2012 concerning vehicles Article 54. This is exacerbated by the fact that the truckload is 25 tonnes (exceeding the load limit of 18 tonnes). Field investigations show that the bus's last gear transmission is in 6th gear, indicating a high speed in the range 80 s.d. 100 km/hour. In terms of bus condition, the bus body is reconditioned with an iron plate that has undergone corrosion. The road's cross-section (superelevation) condition, which is only 3%, is one of the hazards. The results show that the total time for the bus driver to be was 8 hours. However, there are conditions where the rest time every 4 hours of travel is not fulfilled. Recommendations that can be given are in the form of geometric road improvements and road equipment.





Sebuah kecelakaan menonjol terjadi antara bus dan truk di ruas Jalan Pantura Probolinggo-Situbondo. Akibatnya terjadi kecelakaan fatal, 10 orang meninggal dunia seketika di tempat kejadian dan 9 orang lainnya mengalami luka ringan. Oleh karena itu, investigasi mengenai kondisi jalan serta penyebab kecelakaan tersebut perlu diketahui untuk menurunkan resiko kecelakaan di ruas jalan tersebut. Penelitian ini akan membahas mengenai penyebab-penyebab utama kecelakaan menonjol yang terjadi. Hasil penelitian menunjukkan bahwa beberapa faktor yang menjadi hazard dalam kecelakaan menonjol adalah faktor dimensi truk, kecepatan bus, kondisi geometrik dan perlengkapan jalan, serta faktor manusia dan waktu mengemudi. Dimensi ROH, pergeseran sumbu belakang, dan dimensi bak tronton pada truk menyalahi PP No. 55 Tahun 2012 tentang kendaraan Pasal 54. Hal ini diperparah dengan fakta bahwa muatan truk adalah 25 ton (melebihi batas muatan yaitu 18 ton). Investigasi lapangan menunjukkan bahwa transmisi gigi terakhir bus berada pada gigi 6 yang menunjukkan kecepatan yang tinggi pada rentang 80 s.d. 100 km/jam. Dari segi kondisi bus, bodi bus merupakan rekondisi dengan plat besi yang sudah mengalami korosi. Kondisi kemiringan melintang jalan (superelevasi) yang hanya 3% menjadi salah satu hazard. Hasil investigasi menyebutkan bahwa total waktu mengemudi pengemudi bus adalah 8 jam. Namun, terdapat kondisi dimana waktu istirahat setiap 4 jam perjalanan tidak terpenuhi. Rekomendasi yang dapat diberikan berupa perbaikan geometrik jalan dan perlengkapan jalan.

Language: en