Citation
Wahyurudhanto A. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2021; 3(2): 121-128.
Vernacular Title
Politik Kebijakan Dalam Upaya Menurunkan Angka Kecelakaan Lalu Lintas
Copyright
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Traffic accidents in Indonesia each year show an alarming trend. The causes of traffic accidents are many factors. Still, there are dominant factors as the cause of traffic accidents, i.e., the inconsistency of policy implementers as the holder of political authority to implement policy. In this case, Law Number 22 the Year 1999 on Traffic and Road Transportation. Political policy discusses how policy formulation is done through a political process. Its implementation is done with positive intervention by the executor of policy as a party having political authority, so the target group that society receives benefit from implementing policy, which is safety in traffic and road transport in the decrease in traffic accidents.
Language: en