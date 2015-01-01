Abstract

Traffic accidents in Indonesia each year show an alarming trend. The causes of traffic accidents are many factors. Still, there are dominant factors as the cause of traffic accidents, i.e., the inconsistency of policy implementers as the holder of political authority to implement policy. In this case, Law Number 22 the Year 1999 on Traffic and Road Transportation. Political policy discusses how policy formulation is done through a political process. Its implementation is done with positive intervention by the executor of policy as a party having political authority, so the target group that society receives benefit from implementing policy, which is safety in traffic and road transport in the decrease in traffic accidents.







Kecelakaan lalu lintas di Indonesia setiap tahun menunjukkan tren memprihatinkan. Penyebab kecelakaan lalu lintas banyak faktornya, namun terdapat faktor dominan sebagai hulu penyebab kecelakaan lalu lintas yaitu tidak konsistennya pelaksana kebijakan sebagai pemegang otoritas politik untuk melakukan implementasi kebijakan dalam hal ini Undang-Undang Nomor 22 tahun 1999 tentang Lalu Lintas dan Angkutan Jalan. Politik kebijakan membahas mengenai bagaimana perumusan kebijakan dilakukan melalui proses politik, kemudian implementasinya yang dilakukan dengan intervensi positif oleh pelaksana kebijakan sebagai pihak yang mempunyai otoritas politik, sehingga target group yaitu masyarakat menerima manfaat dari implementasi kebijakan, yaitu keselamatan dalam aktivitas lalu lintas dan angkutan jalan dalam kongkritisasi menurunnya angka kecelakaan lalu lintas.

Language: en