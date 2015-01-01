SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kallsen SR, Allwood MA, Adams SW, Pugach CP. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2020; 29(10): 1161-1175.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10926771.2019.1697779

The current study sought to address the roles of PTSD symptoms, low sleep quantity, and poor sleep quality in the association between community violence exposure and college academic performance. College students (N = 267) from an urban commuter college were surveyed between Fall 2012 to Spring 2016. The age range of the sample was 17 to 29 (M = 20.26, SD = 2.19) and 75.7% were females.

FINDINGS indicate that students were exposed to multiple types of community violence and other potentially traumatic events. There was a significant association between community violence exposure and lower GPA, but this association was not directly mediated by accounting for sleep difficulties.

FINDINGS may be influenced by sex and race differences. Our findings suggest that screening for community violence exposure among college students might identify students who may benefit from greater academic support as well as greater psychological support.


academic performance; college mental health; community violence; PTSD symptoms; sleep difficulties; Trauma exposure

