Citation
Kallsen SR, Allwood MA, Adams SW, Pugach CP. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2020; 29(10): 1161-1175.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
The current study sought to address the roles of PTSD symptoms, low sleep quantity, and poor sleep quality in the association between community violence exposure and college academic performance. College students (N = 267) from an urban commuter college were surveyed between Fall 2012 to Spring 2016. The age range of the sample was 17 to 29 (M = 20.26, SD = 2.19) and 75.7% were females.
Keywords
academic performance; college mental health; community violence; PTSD symptoms; sleep difficulties; Trauma exposure