Bibi A, Saleem A, Khalid MA, Shafique N. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2020; 29(10): 1189-1203.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
The present study aims at examining the relationship between emotional intelligence and aggression and investigating gender differences for both variables. A sample of 100 University students (50 males and 50 females) were recruited from two adjacent cities of Pakistan. Emotional Intelligence (EI) of participants was measured by the Emotional Intelligence Scale, whereas Aggression Scale was used to measure aggression level.
aggression; Emotional intelligence; gender differences; Pakistan; university students