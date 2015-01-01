Abstract

The present study aims at examining the relationship between emotional intelligence and aggression and investigating gender differences for both variables. A sample of 100 University students (50 males and 50 females) were recruited from two adjacent cities of Pakistan. Emotional Intelligence (EI) of participants was measured by the Emotional Intelligence Scale, whereas Aggression Scale was used to measure aggression level.



RESULTS indicated a negative association between emotional intelligence and aggression (r = − 0.34, p <.001) specifically with hostility and anger subscale of aggression (p <.001). Moreover, no significant gender differences were observed for emotional intelligence (p >.001) and aggression except for the physical aggression subscale on which male students scored higher as compared to female students (p <.05).



RESULTS suggest that emotional intelligence could be a protective factor against specific aspects of aggression. Therefore, appropriate management programs should be developed to enhance the different dimensions of emotional intelligence inhibiting aggressive behavior.

Language: en