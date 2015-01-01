|
Abstract
|
Understanding the experiences of the victims of kidnapping when in captivity can provide useful data for designing public safety behavior programs. Such experiences when probed more deeply expose the trajectories of movements to kidnappers' den and circumstances under which victims negotiate their survival. Existing studies have not examined these dimensions of kidnapping experiences in Nigeria. Using newspaper coverage of kidnapping cases in Nigeria, this article utilizes 20 newspaper interviews of former victims.
Kidnapping; mental health; physical abuse; trauma; victim