Citation
Daugherty JC, Pérez-García M, Hidalgo-Ruzzante N, Bueso-Izquierdo N. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2021; 30(1): 25-42.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Current literature demonstrates that female survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) suffer cognitive impairment. Nonetheless, less is known about how women perceive their cognitive functioning and related factors. The main objective was to assess to what degree abuse severity and mental health are related to perceived cognitive functioning in women who have been exposed to IPV. A group of female IPV survivors (n = 82) were assessed with the Quality of Life Outcomes in Neurological Disorders (Neuro-QOL-EF), Composite Abuse Scale Revised (CASR-SF), the Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5), Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), and the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale (GAD-7).
Language: en
Keywords
adult Survivor; assessment/Evaluation; females; Intimate Partner Violence; mental Health; Neuro-QOL-EF; perceived Cognition; trauma