Abstract

Despite the evidence of the relation between childhood maltreatment and externalizing problems in adolescents, the factors that mediate this link are still understudied. The present study aimed to examine the mediating role of mentalization and aggression justifying beliefs and the moderating effect of gender on the link between childhood maltreatment and externalizing behavior problems amongst Lithuanian adolescents. Participants (n = 315; 46% girls) filled in the Youth Self-Report 11-18, Childhood Experiences Questionnaire, Reflective Function Questionnaire for Youths and Beliefs Legitimizing Aggression Scale. A moderated serial mediation model was applied for data analysis. The results showed that the indirect effect of childhood maltreatment through low mentalization and aggression justifying beliefs on externalizing problems was significant for girls only.



FINDINGS of this study add to the understanding of the differences in factors involved in the development of externalizing problem behavior in adolescent girls and boys. A gender-specific approach would be important while considering possible avenues for prevention and intervention efforts when mentalization and aggression justifying beliefs are included as targets.

