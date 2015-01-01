SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kratovic L, Smith LJ, Vujanovic AA. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2021; 30(1): 82-100.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10926771.2019.1709594

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is associated with suicidal ideation and suicide attempts. Distress tolerance, or the perceived capacity to tolerate negative emotional states, is a cognitive-affective factor with clinical relevance to PTSD-suicide relations. No studies to date have examined the associations of PTSD symptoms, distress tolerance, and suicidal ideation or suicide risk among university students, a population at risk for suicidal ideation and behavior. It was hypothesized that greater PTSD symptom severity and lower perceived distress tolerance, respectively, would be associated with greater suicidal ideation and suicide risk; and that PTSD symptom severity would exert an indirect effect on suicidal ideation and risk through perceived distress tolerance. Covariates included trauma load, negative affectivity, and gender. Participants were comprised of 819 trauma-exposed university students (78.0% female; Mage = 22.0), who completed a battery of questionnaires. Mediation analyses were conducted, and results indicated that greater PTSD symptom severity and lower distress tolerance, respectively, were significantly associated with greater suicidal ideation and suicide risk. PTSD symptom severity exerted an indirect effect on suicidal ideation and suicide risk through perceived distress tolerance. Effects were demonstrated after controlling for theoretically relevant covariates. Clinical and research implications are discussed.


Language: en

distress tolerance; posttraumatic stress; PTSD; suicidal ideation; suicidal risk; suicide; trauma; university students

