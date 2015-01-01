Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are significant predictors of poorer health outcomes in adulthood. Despite extensive research on ACEs, there is a lack of inquiry and evidence regarding the prevalence of ACEs in rural communities. Using secondary data analysis, the current study examined the prevalence of ACEs among 682 youth in 7th through 12th grade in one midwestern rural county. Data were collected directly from students using a standardized approach as part of a broader county initiative to become trauma-informed. Among the youth, 51.9% indicated parental separation/divorce, 27.3% reported household mental illness, and 27.3% experienced incarceration of a household member. Further, 27.8% of youth had an ACE score of 4 or higher.



RESULTS indicate that students experienced elevated levels of adversity compared to other population-based and rural studies. This study demonstrates the feasibility of collecting data directly from youth and the importance of considering potential differences between rural and urban settings, as well as differences within rural settings.

