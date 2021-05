Abstract

We, the Editors and Publisher of the Journal of Aggression, Maltreatment & Trauma, have retracted the following article:



Neil Boothby & Blake Thomson, Child Soldiers as Adults: The Mozambique Case Study, Journal of Aggression, Maltreatment & Trauma, Vol. 22 2013, 735-756, DOI 10.1080/10926671.2013.814742.



The senior author has identified computational mistakes in this article and problems with the data analyses.



The senior author has also identified that significant portions of this article were previously published in other articles by the author.



We have been informed in our decision-making by our policy on publishing ethics and integrity and the COPE guidelines on retractions.



The retracted article will remain online to maintain the scholarly record, but it will be digitally watermarked on each page as "Retracted".

