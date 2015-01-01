Abstract

Youth in foster care have high rates of anger and aggression. Youth who demonstrate aggressive behaviors have an increased likelihood of negative outcomes including unfavorable, early terminations from foster care placements, and higher risk for psychopathology and incarceration. The current study examined the association between anger and aggression for adolescents in foster care and tested the extent to which thought problems and internalizing symptoms mediated that link. The sample included adolescents in foster care (mean age of 14 years; N = 303), with diverse sociodemographic characteristics, and an almost equal percentage of males and females. Consistent with research findings specific to youth in the general population, the results of this study supported the direct link between anger and aggression among adolescents in foster care. This finding extends extant research by demonstrating that thought problems and internalizing symptoms mediate the relationship between anger and aggression for such adolescents.

