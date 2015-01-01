|
Asghari M, Connolly J, Cochrane-Brink K. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2021; 30(2): 154-174.
In youth, maladaptive aggression toward peers and romantic partners is a mental health issue associated with significant morbidity, functional impairment and poor outcomes. To date, most research has been focused on community samples although youth with psychiatric disorders are known to be at elevated risk for aggression. This study explores gender differences in rates of aggression prior to admission amongst early adolescents receiving inpatient psychiatric treatment as well as the link between childhood maltreatment and perpetration of peer and dating aggression. Ninety-three early adolescents (55% females, M age = 13.73 years old) from a secure inpatient unit were assessed through the use of self-report questionnaires.
Child maltreatment; dating aggression; inpatient; peer aggression