Abstract

Based on the General Aggression Model (GAM), we examined the interactive effects of situational factors (e.g., violent video games [VVG]) and personal factors (e.g., age, sex, trait-aggressiveness) on aggressive behavior, and the mediating role of aggressive motivation (e.g., instrumental, revenge). We recruited 480 children (50% girls) from three Chinese kindergartens. Games were rated as VVG or nonviolent via 120 experts, then participants played either VVG or matched nonviolent video games. Their aggressive motivation and aggressive behavior were then measured.



RESULTS were that brief exposure of children to VVG increased aggressive behavior. Participants aged 5 displayed more aggressive behavior than those aged 6 in VVG condition. Boys displayed more aggressive behavior than girls in VVG condition. Mediation analyses suggested that the VVG effect on aggression was mediated by aggressive motivation and revenge motivation, but was not mediated by instrumental motivation. Moderation analyses suggested that the VVG effect on aggression was moderated by trait-aggressiveness. These findings indicated that VVG lead to increases in aggression-related variables, as predicted by the General Aggression Model. Aggressive motivation, especially revenge motivation, might be considered in the prevention and intervention of children's aggression in realistic settings.

Language: en