Rima D, Malikova S, Aratuly K, Bazilova A, Beaver KM. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2021; 30(2): 193-206.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10926771.2020.1806975

unavailable

A body of research has examined the consequences associated with stuttering and stammering and the results of these studies have identified a host of maladaptive outcomes that are relatively common for stutters. To date, however, there has not been research examining the potential association between stuttering and antisocial phenotypes. The current study addressed this gap in the literature by examining the connection between stuttering and psychopathic personality traits, involvement in acts of nonviolent crime, and involvement in acts of violent crime. Analyses of data drawn from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health) revealed consistent, albeit relatively small, significant associations between stuttering and the measures of antisocial phenotypes. These significant associations were detected for both males and females. The limitations of the study are discussed and future directions for research are offered.


Add Health; crime; psychopathy; stuttering; violence

