Citation
McGill KA, DiGiuseppe R, Zhuo Y. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2021; 30(2): 226-242.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Anger and aggression are not only widespread but are integral in understanding crime and violence. This study examined the relationship between perceived threats to a set of cognitions labeled Code of Honor with anger and aggression. We hypothesized that self-esteem and self-acceptance would mediate the relationship between Code of Honor and anger, such that higher self-esteem and self-acceptance would lessen the effect between Code of Honor and anger.
Language: en
Keywords
Aggression; clinical issues; offender/perpetrator; treatment