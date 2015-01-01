Abstract

Anger and aggression are not only widespread but are integral in understanding crime and violence. This study examined the relationship between perceived threats to a set of cognitions labeled Code of Honor with anger and aggression. We hypothesized that self-esteem and self-acceptance would mediate the relationship between Code of Honor and anger, such that higher self-esteem and self-acceptance would lessen the effect between Code of Honor and anger.



RESULTS found a strong, significant relationship between the Code of Honor and anger. However, this relationship was partially mediated by levels of self-esteem, such that lower levels of self-esteem reduced the strength of the relationship between perceived threats to one's Code of Honor and anger and aggression. These findings can help those designing and delivering treatment of anger and aggression to focus on the Code of Honor attitudes that are associated with anger so they can develop and use more effective treatments in the future, especially within justice-involved populations. Also, we can better understand the impact of Code of Honor on anger, aggression, and criminal behavior.

