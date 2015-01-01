|
Citation
|
Terry AN, Williams LS. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2021; 30(3): 368-388.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Complex trauma histories represent a common characteristic among incarcerated girls. Their childhoods include dysfunctional homes, emotional abuse, sexual and/or physical abuse, and witnessing of violence. Such conditions represent coercive sexual environments (CSEs), a socio-spatial phenomenon that supports continued abuse of girls. CSE studies emerge from urban studies; none has addressed such passages in rural areas. The current study takes place in a primarily rural state, exploring structural and cultural markers of CSEs in rural communities. In-depth interviews with de-identified incarcerated girls and women, as well as with community stakeholders, provide insight into these patterns in non-urban areas.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
abuse-to-prison pipeline; juvenile girls; rural; Trauma