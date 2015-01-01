Abstract

In this study, we explored social affiliations (participation in athletics, fraternities/sororities, student government, student unions, study abroad programs, faith groups, and other student organizations) as risk factors for interpersonal violence victimization (peer victimization, sexual harassment, sexual assault, reproductive coercion, psychological partner abuse, physical partner abuse, and stalking) among college students. Data were collected in fall 2015 from a stratified random sample of 644 mixed-gender college students, and respondents were asked to report their victimization experiences over the past year using the Campus Attitudes Toward Safety survey. Nearly two-thirds of participants reported at least one form of interpersonal violence victimization in the past year. The most frequently reported types of victimization were sexual harassment, peer victimization, and psychological partner abuse.



RESULTS indicated that students affiliated with athletics, fraternities/sororities, student government, and student unions were at increased risk of experiencing some form of violence. These results underscore the importance of tailoring prevention programs to the unique needs of sub-populations as well as training bystanders to recognize signs and symptoms of nonphysical violence (e.g., peer victimization, sexual harassment, and psychological partner abuse) because of their relative frequency.

