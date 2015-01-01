Abstract

Young adults' transition into college includes risk for onset of mental health problems and sexual violence, particularly for women. Compared to men and boys, women and girls across the lifespan are more likely to be sexually abused, with the perpetrators often being someone close to them. High betrayal trauma is linked to varied mental health outcomes. Despite literature depth, many samples are not ethnically diverse, which results in uncertainty about the generalizability of these findings outside of majority White American populations. The purpose of the current study is to assess gender and high betrayal in sexual violence and mental health outcomes among ethnically diverse college students in the U.S. Participants (N = 368) were ethnically diverse college students attending a public university in the Pacific Northwest, who completed online measures assessing sexual violence and mental health outcomes. When controlling for medium betrayal sexual trauma (perpetrator: unclose other), the associations between high betrayal sexual trauma and dissociation and anxiety, respectively, were moderated by the female gender. The findings point to the utility of relational cultural therapy as a feminist framework that can identify sexism as a contributing factor to young women's increased risk for sexual violence and associated mental health problems.

Language: en