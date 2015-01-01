Abstract

The relationship between sexual trauma (e.g., attempted and completed rape) and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has been thoroughly examined and supported. A variety of extenuating factors and circumstances have been added to these examinations to help clarify or explain the relationship that exists between sexual trauma and PTSD. This research largely focuses on women victims, even though there is evidence that men are also sexually victimized at high rates. One factor that has not been examined in the literature is the victim's perception of the severity of the trauma. Thus, this study seeks to understand the role perceived severity plays in the relationship between sexual trauma and PTSD by using path analysis to test the mediating effects of the victim's perceived severity. Age, time passed since the trauma, and previous traumatic experiences were used as control variables. Victim's perceived severity partially mediated the relationship between sexual trauma and PTSD for women, but not for men. Perceived severity was the only significant path to PTSD for men. Implications of findings are discussed.

Language: en