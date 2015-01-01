Abstract

Violence and victimization among LGBTQ youth and adults is a growing topic of concern due to overwhelming disparities in victimization rates and the continued lack of understanding and education on these issues. Utilizing data from the 2013 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS), this study investigates dating and sexual violence victimization within the intersections of gender and sexual orientation. Drawing from a sample of 12,642 (1,428 LGBQ and 11,214 heterosexual) 9th through 12th grade students, the prevalence of victimization among lesbian, gay, bisexual, questioning (LGBQ), and heterosexual females and males is examined.



RESULTS show that LGBQ youth are more likely to experience dating and sexual violence victimization. When the intersection of gender is also considered, females who identified as LGBQ had the highest odds of dating and sexual violence victimization, followed by LGBQ males, and heterosexual females. This study also discusses these findings within the context of the gendered and sexualized dynamics and barriers unique to LGBTQ dating and sexual violence in hopes of providing more understanding for future research, theorizing, and services provided to LGBTQ survivors.

